In the last trading session, 338,389 O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $9.08 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $247.32 Million. OIIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.9% off its 52-week high of $11.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 89.21% up since then. When we look at O2Micro International Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 755.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.34 Million.

Analysts gave the O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OIIM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. O2Micro International Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

Instantly OIIM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.55- on Monday, Feb 08 added 4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 453.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OIIM’s forecast low is $11 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +120.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.15% for it to hit the projected low.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the O2Micro International Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +209.9% over the past 6 months, a 76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for O2Micro International Limited will rise +250%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 800% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.3 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that O2Micro International Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $23.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.58 Million and $17Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The 2021 estimates are for O2Micro International Limited earnings to increase by 217.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19% per year.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of O2Micro International Limited shares while 45.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.49%. There are 19 institutions holding the O2Micro International Limited stock share, with Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.58% of the shares, roughly 3.53 Million OIIM shares worth $12.48 Million.

DnB Asset Management AS holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.26% or 2.4 Million shares worth $22.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund. With 864812 shares estimated at $5.55 Million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 748.16 Thousand shares worth around $4.8 Million.