In the last trading session, 248,107 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s per share price at $2.39 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.7 Million. MOXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.93% off its 52-week high of $3.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.5, which suggests the last value was 79.08% up since then. When we look at Moxian, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 316.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 663.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MOXC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Although MOXC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.98- on Monday, Feb 08 added 19.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) is 0.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 278.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 841.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOXC’s forecast low is $22.5 with $22.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +841.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 841.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Moxian, Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.25% of Moxian, Inc. shares while 0.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.35%. There are 5 institutions holding the Moxian, Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 35.16 Thousand MOXC shares worth $47.47 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 34Thousand shares worth $45.9 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.