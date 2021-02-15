In the last trading session, 191,008 Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.87 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $240.08 Million. HTOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.02% off its 52-week high of $48.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.21, which suggests the last value was 19.4% up since then. When we look at Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 637.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HTOO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Fusion Fuel Green PLC earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.28% of Fusion Fuel Green PLC shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the Fusion Fuel Green PLC stock share, with Helikon Investments Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.76% of the shares, roughly 1.41 Million HTOO shares worth $25.91 Million.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 35Thousand shares worth $645.05 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.