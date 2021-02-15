In the last trading session, 141,556 Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.68. With the company’s per share price at $4.23 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.64 Million. EVK’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.22% off its 52-week high of $8.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 85.58% up since then. When we look at Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 266.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EVK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Although EVK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.50- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.4 days.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40%. The 2021 estimates are for Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -89.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.09% of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. shares while 0.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.59%. There are 6 institutions holding the Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 35.22 Thousand EVK shares worth $30.21 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 16.8 Thousand shares worth $50.9 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.