In the last trading session, 644,951 dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.58 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $641.01 Million. DMYD’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.81% off its 52-week high of $21.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.8, which suggests the last value was 47.26% up since then. When we look at dMY Technology Group, Inc. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

Analysts gave the dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DMYD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMYD’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.55% for it to hit the projected low.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for dMY Technology Group, Inc. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.