In the last trading session, 542,914 Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $6.69 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.08 Million. CHCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.98% off its 52-week high of $15.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 84.16% up since then. When we look at Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHCI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

Instantly CHCI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.72 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 57.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) is 1.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHCI’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +4.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.27% of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. shares while 4.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.9%. There are 12 institutions holding the Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 171.78 Thousand CHCI shares worth $544.56 Thousand.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.4% or 109.86 Thousand shares worth $348.27 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value Fd and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd. With 28751 shares estimated at $72.45 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 28Thousand shares worth around $88.76 Thousand.