Analysts gave the CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CMLFU as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CM Life Sciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLFU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of CM Life Sciences, Inc. shares while 91.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.75%. There are 59 institutions holding the CM Life Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Sachem Head Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 3.47 Million CMLFU shares worth $36.28 Million.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 3.2 Million shares worth $33.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Weiss Strategic Interval Fd. With 1032137 shares estimated at $11.97 Million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Weiss Strategic Interval Fd held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 912.61 Thousand shares worth around $9.55 Million.