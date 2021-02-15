In the last trading session, 236,195 Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.49 changed hands at $1.7 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $743.48 Million. CLNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.11% off its 52-week high of $17.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.23, which suggests the last value was 50.12% up since then. When we look at Clene Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 143.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Clene Inc. (CLNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLNN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLNN’s forecast low is $24 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +92.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 92.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Clene Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.49% of Clene Inc. shares while 62.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.57%. There are 16 institutions holding the Clene Inc. stock share, with Bluefin Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 15.38 Thousand CLNN shares worth $138.56 Thousand.