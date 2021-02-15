In the last trading session, 308,384 Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.01 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.27 Million. CHRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.68% off its 52-week high of $5.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 68.08% up since then. When we look at Charah Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 173.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.93 Million.

Analysts gave the Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CHRA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Charah Solutions, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) trade information

Instantly CHRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.47- on Friday, Feb 12 added 10.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 227.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHRA’s forecast low is $1.5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -62.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.3 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Charah Solutions, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $216.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $149.56 Million and $164.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Charah Solutions, Inc. earnings to decrease by -373.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.36% of Charah Solutions, Inc. shares while 88.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.84%. There are 32 institutions holding the Charah Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Portolan Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 2.98 Million CHRA shares worth $9.15 Million.

American Century Companies, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.79% or 2.94 Million shares worth $9.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 2296625 shares estimated at $6.59 Million under it, the former controlled 7.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 4.25% of the shares, roughly 1.28 Million shares worth around $3.62 Million.