In the last trading session, 360,837 Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.26 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.56 Billion. BNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.83% off its 52-week high of $37.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.64, which suggests the last value was 45.59% up since then. When we look at Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 358.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BNR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Instantly BNR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $36.61 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 6.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 369.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Burning Rock Biotech Limited earnings to decrease by -43.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.1% per year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares while 18.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.89%. There are 45 institutions holding the Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 35.16% of the shares, roughly 4.75 Million BNR shares worth $119.03 Million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.24% or 1.92 Million shares worth $48.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 1213909 shares estimated at $30.44 Million under it, the former controlled 8.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 8.06% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $25.13 Million.