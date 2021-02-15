In the last trading session, 190,698 BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $5.13 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.22 Million. BCDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.64% off its 52-week high of $8.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the last value was 62.77% up since then. When we look at BioCardia, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 424.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 Million.

Analysts gave the BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BCDA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BioCardia, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Instantly BCDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.48- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 6.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 591.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 147.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 151.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCDA’s forecast low is $7 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +270.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.45% for it to hit the projected low.

BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioCardia, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +112.86% over the past 6 months, a 36.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioCardia, Inc. will rise +37.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -83.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BioCardia, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $100Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $215Million and $38Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 163.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for BioCardia, Inc. earnings to increase by 20.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.9% of BioCardia, Inc. shares while 14.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.5%. There are 10 institutions holding the BioCardia, Inc. stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.6% of the shares, roughly 659.36 Thousand BCDA shares worth $1.5 Million.

Roumell Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.87% or 333Thousand shares worth $755.91 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 400138 shares estimated at $940.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 8.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 22.02 Thousand shares worth around $76.19 Thousand.