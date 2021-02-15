In the last trading session, 544,445 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $105 changed hands at $0.34 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.13 Billion. BEAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.86% off its 52-week high of $126.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $13, which suggests the last value was 87.62% up since then. When we look at Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BEAM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Instantly BEAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $126.9 on Monday, Feb 08 added 17.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEAM’s forecast low is $42 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -60% for it to hit the projected low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 22.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.84% of Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares while 65.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.77%. There are 126 institutions holding the Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.64% of the shares, roughly 7.33 Million BEAM shares worth $598.31 Million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.79% or 3.35 Million shares worth $82.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1126067 shares estimated at $91.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 941.52 Thousand shares worth around $76.87 Million.