In the last trading session, 319,208 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $62.76 changed hands at $1.78 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $500.36 Million. BEEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.94% off its 52-week high of $75.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.09, which suggests the last value was 90.3% up since then. When we look at Beam Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 473.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 821.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Beam Global (BEEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BEEM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Beam Global’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Instantly BEEM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $71.29 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 11.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 929.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEEM’s forecast low is $30 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beam Global share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +382.77% over the past 6 months, a 28.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beam Global will rise +60.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.72 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Beam Global’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $2.18 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $495Million and $1.32 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 247.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Beam Global earnings to increase by 29.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.97% of Beam Global shares while 22.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.86%. There are 34 institutions holding the Beam Global stock share, with Arosa Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.53% of the shares, roughly 427.06 Thousand BEEM shares worth $5.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.81% or 216.68 Thousand shares worth $2.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 693738 shares estimated at $51.18 Million under it, the former controlled 8.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 4.1% of the shares, roughly 316.99 Thousand shares worth around $23.39 Million.