In the last trading session, 107,722 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.26 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.32 Million. BOSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.26% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 68.71% up since then. When we look at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 194.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.95 Million.

Analysts gave the B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BOSC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) trade information

Although BOSC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.79- on Monday, Feb 08 added 13.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.5%. The 2021 estimates are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. earnings to decrease by -179.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.04% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares while 4.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.25%. There are 7 institutions holding the B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.77% of the shares, roughly 161.64 Thousand BOSC shares worth $366.93 Thousand.

GWM Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.05% or 21.78 Thousand shares worth $49.43 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.