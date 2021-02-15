In the last trading session, 554,202 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $3.55 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.53 Million. EARS’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.92% off its 52-week high of $6.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 81.69% up since then. When we look at Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EARS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Instantly EARS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.48- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 20.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 302.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EARS’s forecast low is $14.3 with $14.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +302.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 302.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings to increase by 84.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.05% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares while 0.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.51%. There are 7 institutions holding the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 63.02 Thousand EARS shares worth $165.11 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 23.85 Thousand shares worth $19.27 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.