In the last trading session, 203,395 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $82.03 changed hands at -$5.89 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.78 Billion. AVIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.87% off its 52-week high of $90.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.15, which suggests the last value was 70.56% up since then. When we look at Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 320.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AVIR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -29.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVIR’s forecast low is $49 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.57% of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 20.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.35%. There are 12 institutions holding the Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.8% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million AVIR shares worth $269.38 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 1.32 Million shares worth $54.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund. With 2369441 shares estimated at $99Million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 504.25 Thousand shares worth around $21.07 Million.