In the last trading session, 275,038 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.34 changed hands at $0.97 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.72 Million. ARYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.87% off its 52-week high of $25.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.06, which suggests the last value was 47.98% up since then. When we look at ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 57.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.3 Million.

Analysts gave the ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ARYA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) trade information

Instantly ARYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.89 on Monday, Feb 08 added 25.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) is 0.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 385Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.23% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III shares while 84.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.46%. There are 45 institutions holding the ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.47% of the shares, roughly 1Million ARYA shares worth $10.82 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.47% or 1Million shares worth $10.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 800000 shares estimated at $8.19 Million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 436.26 Thousand shares worth around $4.72 Million.