In the last trading session, 180,412 Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.32 Million. APM’s last price was a discount, traded about -394.44% off its 52-week high of $16.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 66.08% up since then. When we look at Aptorum Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 354.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Aptorum Group Limited (APM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aptorum Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Although APM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.98- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 14.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 349.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 338.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APM’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +338.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 338.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aptorum Group Limited earnings to decrease by -21.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.43% of Aptorum Group Limited shares while 0.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.04%. There are 7 institutions holding the Aptorum Group Limited stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 64.75 Thousand APM shares worth $173.54 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 11.07 Thousand shares worth $29.68 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.