In the last trading session, 480,727 Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $223.99 changed hands at $6.58 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.69 Billion. APPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.08% off its 52-week high of $260. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.07, which suggests the last value was 87.02% up since then. When we look at Appian Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Appian Corporation (APPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended APPN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Appian Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Instantly APPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $228.7 on Monday, Feb 08 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.13, meaning bulls need a downside of -56.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPN’s forecast low is $68 with $193 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -69.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Appian Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +320.01% over the past 6 months, a 21.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Appian Corporation will drop -54.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.96 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Appian Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $80.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $68.62 Million and $70.44 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Appian Corporation earnings to increase by 4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of Appian Corporation shares while 82.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.53%. There are 288 institutions holding the Appian Corporation stock share, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.3% of the shares, roughly 8.06 Million APPN shares worth $521.85 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.24% or 6.14 Million shares worth $995.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. With 1555327 shares estimated at $217.75 Million under it, the former controlled 4.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $71.23 Million.