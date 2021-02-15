In the last trading session, 749,854 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.26 changed hands at -$3.54 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.26 Billion. APPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.98% off its 52-week high of $42.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 71.11% up since then. When we look at AppHarvest, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 Million.

Analysts gave the AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APPH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPH’s forecast low is $42 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.28% for it to hit the projected low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AppHarvest, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.