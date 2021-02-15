In the last trading session, 232,856 Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.63 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $153.14 Million. ALYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.99% off its 52-week high of $5.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 63.5% up since then. When we look at Alithya Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 416.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.41 Million.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) trade information

Although ALYA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.93- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 10.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.75%. The 2021 estimates are for Alithya Group Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.6% of Alithya Group Inc. shares while 40.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.21%. There are 34 institutions holding the Alithya Group Inc. stock share, with Claret Asset Management Corp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.7% of the shares, roughly 5.97 Million ALYA shares worth $12.48 Million.

Ancora Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 1.9 Million shares worth $4.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. With 745000 shares estimated at $1.66 Million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 742.82 Thousand shares worth around $1.55 Million.