In the last trading session, 790,955 Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.7 Million. AIRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.49% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the last value was 67.57% up since then. When we look at Air Industries Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 756.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 598.86 Million.

Analysts gave the Air Industries Group (AIRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AIRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Air Industries Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) trade information

Although AIRI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.18 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 15.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 104.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIRI’s forecast low is $2.25 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Air Industries Group’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $15.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.33 Million and $13.45 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24%. The 2021 estimates are for Air Industries Group earnings to increase by 71.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.9% of Air Industries Group shares while 23.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.16%. There are 22 institutions holding the Air Industries Group stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.77% of the shares, roughly 879.34 Thousand AIRI shares worth $1.07 Million.

Essex Investment Management Co Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 399.73 Thousand shares worth $487.67 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd. With 747231 shares estimated at $911.62 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 327.17 Thousand shares worth around $431.87 Thousand.