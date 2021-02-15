In the last trading session, 694,021 Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $2.77 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.58 Million. AEMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.66% off its 52-week high of $3.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 57.4% up since then. When we look at Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Instantly AEMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.14- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 11.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 576.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 283.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 116.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEMD’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 116.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aethlon Medical, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +73.12% over the past 6 months, a -62.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aethlon Medical, Inc. will rise +28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $120Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $207Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Aethlon Medical, Inc. earnings to increase by 63.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.68% of Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares while 10.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.65%. There are 21 institutions holding the Aethlon Medical, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 122.51 Thousand AEMD shares worth $165.39 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 66.53 Thousand shares worth $89.81 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 122512 shares estimated at $165.39 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 55.02 Thousand shares worth around $135.9 Thousand.