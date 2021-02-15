In the last trading session, 165,780 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $7.53 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.41 Million. ACOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.82% off its 52-week high of $10.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 66.53% up since then. When we look at Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 388.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACOR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Although ACOR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.15- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 7.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is 0.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 539.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 449.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need a downside of -46.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACOR’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -46.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +80.06% over the past 6 months, a 17.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -122.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.5 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $27.22 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50.5 Million and $28.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.45%. The 2021 estimates are for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 17.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29% per year.