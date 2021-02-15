In the last trading session, 411,944 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.9. With the company’s per share price at $20 changed hands at $0.55 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $860.26 Million. WBAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.9% off its 52-week high of $22.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 87.45% up since then. When we look at 500.com Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 587.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Analysts gave the 500.com Limited (WBAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WBAI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 500.com Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) trade information

Instantly WBAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.98 on Monday, Feb 08 added 12.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) is 0.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

500.com Limited (WBAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.2%. The 2021 estimates are for 500.com Limited earnings to increase by 65.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.75% per year.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.56% of 500.com Limited shares while 9.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.49%. There are 14 institutions holding the 500.com Limited stock share, with SC China Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.4% of the shares, roughly 3.5 Million WBAI shares worth $10.51 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 268.43 Thousand shares worth $805.28 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 28494 shares estimated at $84.36 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 20.22 Thousand shares worth around $181.99 Thousand.