In last trading session, uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw 126,146 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.75 trading at $0.73 or 6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $358.98 Million. That closing price of UCL’s stock is at a discount of -94.27% from its 52-week high price of $24.77 and is indicating a premium of 32.86% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.07%, in the last five days UCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $13.84- price level, adding 7.88% to its value on the day. uCloudlink Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.28% in past 5-day. uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) showed a performance of 22.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.05 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 108.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for uCloudlink Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at UCL for having 1.2 Thousand shares of worth $14.83 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.