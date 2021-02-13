In last trading session, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) saw 321,731 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.16 trading at $0.53 or 3.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $169.46 Million. That closing price of TDAC’s stock is at a discount of -4.17% from its 52-week high price of $14.75 and is indicating a premium of 27.26% from its 52-week low price of $10.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 645.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 533.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.89%, in the last five days TDAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $14.80- price level, adding 4.32% to its value on the day. Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares saw a change of 18.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.71% in past 5-day. Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) showed a performance of 17.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 622.91 Million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -245.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Trident Acquisitions Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at TDAC for having 1.62 Million shares of worth $17.71 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.1 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.02 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 654925 shares of worth $7.16 Million or 5.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 93.71 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.02 Million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.