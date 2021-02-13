In last trading session, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw 249,102 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.97 trading at $0.03 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $674.56 Million. That closing price of AAN’s stock is at a discount of -55.23% from its 52-week high price of $31 and is indicating a premium of 18.88% from its 52-week low price of $16.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 427.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 949.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.73 in the current quarter.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.86% for stock’s current value.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $440.78 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $418.82 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%