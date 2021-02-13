In last trading session, Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw 687,126 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at -$0.22 or -8.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.44 Million. That closing price of RSSS’s stock is at a discount of -54.27% from its 52-week high price of $3.61 and is indicating a premium of 12.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 535.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 113.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.59%, in the last five days RSSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $2.69-1 price level, adding 13.01% to its value on the day. Research Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.4% in past 5-day. Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) showed a performance of -11.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.83 Million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Research Solutions, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. 12 West Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at RSSS for having 5.55 Million shares of worth $12.54 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 21.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.79 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.04 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1789422 shares of worth $4.04 Million or 6.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.92 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $97.66 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.