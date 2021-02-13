In last trading session, PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw 150,172 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.39 trading at $0.15 or 3.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.41 Million. That closing price of PRT’s stock is at a discount of -19.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.24 and is indicating a premium of 77.22% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 54.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.54%, in the last five days PRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $4.75-7 price level, adding 7.58% to its value on the day. PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of 68.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.43% in past 5-day. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) showed a performance of 39.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.72 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -31.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -31.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.66% for stock’s current value.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PermRock Royalty Trust is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +101.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -61.5% in the current quarter and calculating -40% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 88.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.23 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.47 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.03 Million and $8Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 108.6% while estimating it to be -44.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

PRT Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.35%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.19 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for PermRock Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. G.F.W. Energy X, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PRT for having 5.88 Million shares of worth $10.93 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 48.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 228.57 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $425.14 Thousand.