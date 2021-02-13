In last trading session, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) saw 717,275 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.44 trading at $0.34 or 8.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $716.68 Million. That closing price of ONE’s stock is at a discount of -54.05% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 20.72% from its 52-week low price of $3.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 211.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 228.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.29%, in the last five days ONE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $4.47-0 price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 16.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11% in past 5-day. OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) showed a performance of 22.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 935.87 Million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -396.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.14%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53 institutions for OneSmart International Education Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at ONE for having 7.86 Million shares of worth $35.29 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 48.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 7.4 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 45.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.22 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 736512 shares of worth $2.8 Million or 4.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75.19 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $312.04 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.