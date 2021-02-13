In last trading session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw 707,373 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.96 trading at $0.03 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.78 Billion. That closing price of OCFT’s stock is at a discount of -44.29% from its 52-week high price of $28.8 and is indicating a premium of 54.81% from its 52-week low price of $9.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 421.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 437.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days OCFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $21.00- price level, adding 4.95% to its value on the day. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 1.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.16% in past 5-day. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) showed a performance of -10.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.52 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.75% for stock’s current value.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +0.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.27% while that of industry is 14.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.8% in the current quarter and calculating -7.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $147.09 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $171.39 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $580.8 Million and $111.68 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -74.7% while estimating it to be 53.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -38.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.19%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89 institutions for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at OCFT for having 22.35 Million shares of worth $476.13 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 11.45 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $243.94 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18646751 shares of worth $375.55 Million or 4.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $105.59 Million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.