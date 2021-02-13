In last trading session, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) saw 227,174 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.73 trading at $0.09 or 2.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.8 Million. That closing price of NNA’s stock is at a discount of -101.07% from its 52-week high price of $7.5 and is indicating a premium of 43.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 162.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 217.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.47%, in the last five days NNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $3.83-2 price level, adding 2.61% to its value on the day. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of 20.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.37% in past 5-day. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) showed a performance of 3.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.06 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +87.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.54% for stock’s current value.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -27.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92% in the current quarter and calculating -110.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 79.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1%

NNA Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 01 and December 01, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 26.1%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.95 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 18.36%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31 institutions for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at NNA for having 182.39 Thousand shares of worth $771.51 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 117.2 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $495.76 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 98893 shares of worth $305.58 Thousand or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 68.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $291.45 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.4% of company’s stock.