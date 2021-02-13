In last trading session, LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) saw 116,739 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.58 trading at -$0.05 or -0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $253.25 Million. That closing price of LYTS’s stock is at a discount of -17.12% from its 52-week high price of $11.22 and is indicating a premium of 73.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 191.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 116.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.52%, in the last five days LYTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $10.58- price level, adding 9.45% to its value on the day. LSI Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.58% in past 5-day. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) showed a performance of 12.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 294.87 Million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.7% for stock’s current value.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.07 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $79.6 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 157.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

LYTS Dividends

LSI Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 21 and January 21, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.08%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.26%.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 123 institutions for LSI Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LYTS for having 2.29 Million shares of worth $19.56 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 2.11 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.05 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Value Trust, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1037815 shares of worth $7.01 Million or 3.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 814.86 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.5 Million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.