In last trading session, Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) saw 240,191 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $382.58 trading at $8.79 or 2.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.15 Billion. That closing price of LAD’s stock is at a discount of -2.62% from its 52-week high price of $392.6 and is indicating a premium of 85.43% from its 52-week low price of $55.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 318.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 300.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.69 in the current quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.35%, in the last five days LAD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $392.6 price level, adding 2.55% to its value on the day. Lithia Motors, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.61% in past 5-day. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) showed a performance of 17.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.02 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $369 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $310 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $450. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +17.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.97% for stock’s current value.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lithia Motors, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +47.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.61% while that of industry is 24.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 133.3% in the current quarter and calculating 31.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.92 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.35 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $2.8 Billion and $2.76 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.9% while estimating it to be 57.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.3%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

LAD Dividends

Lithia Motors, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 26, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.98%.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 503 institutions for Lithia Motors, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LAD for having 3.04 Million shares of worth $888.94 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 2.23 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $507.41 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 681028 shares of worth $199.32 Million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 609.79 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $178.47 Million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.