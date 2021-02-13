In last trading session, Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw 525,152 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.33 trading at -$0.07 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.73 Million. That closing price of LMB’s stock is at a discount of -30.49% from its 52-week high price of $16.09 and is indicating a premium of 80.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 92.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 163.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +21.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.65% for stock’s current value.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for Limbach Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at LMB for having 538.97 Thousand shares of worth $5.77 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 456.37 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.63 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 149531 shares of worth $1.6 Million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 114.37 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.02 Million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.