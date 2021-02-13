In last trading session, Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw 128,978 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.97 trading at $0.16 or 1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $360.23 Million. That closing price of LUNA’s stock is at a discount of -4.68% from its 52-week high price of $12.53 and is indicating a premium of 62.41% from its 52-week low price of $4.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 250.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 287.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.35%, in the last five days LUNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $12.53- price level, adding 4.47% to its value on the day. Luna Innovations Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 21.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5% in past 5-day. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) showed a performance of 18.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 598.68 Million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.38 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -13.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.52% for stock’s current value.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.45 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.48 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $19.48 Million and $17.14 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.5% while estimating it to be 37% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 425.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99 institutions for Luna Innovations Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LUNA for having 2Million shares of worth $19.74 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 1.96 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.39 Million.

On the other hand, Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 780789 shares of worth $4.67 Million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 723.89 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.15 Million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.