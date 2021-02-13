In last trading session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) saw 185,707 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $260.88 Million. That closing price of THM’s stock is at a discount of -66.91% from its 52-week high price of $2.27 and is indicating a premium of 75.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 318.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 374.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 267.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +267.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 267.65% for stock’s current value.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37 institutions for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at THM for having 61.93 Million shares of worth $82.37 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 31.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, which was holding about 7.53 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.39 Million.

On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 27181520 shares of worth $40.5 Million or 13.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.09 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.6 Million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.