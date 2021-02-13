In last trading session, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw 145,355 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.24 trading at -$0.48 or -5.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $428.4 Million. That closing price of HUIZ’s stock is at a discount of -79.61% from its 52-week high price of $14.8 and is indicating a premium of 41.38% from its 52-week low price of $4.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 157.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 48.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.5%, in the last five days HUIZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $8.99-8 price level, adding 8.34% to its value on the day. Huize Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of 17.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.57% in past 5-day. Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) showed a performance of 21.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.53 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.19 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Huize Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd is the top institutional holder at HUIZ for having 1.84 Million shares of worth $12.85 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 39.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 1.05 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 22.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.55 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 826780 shares of worth $5.79 Million or 17.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 223.22 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.56 Million in the company or a holder of 4.8% of company’s stock.