In last trading session, EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) saw 180,014 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.49 trading at -$0.05 or -1.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $294.59 Million. That closing price of EMX’s stock is at a discount of -9.17% from its 52-week high price of $3.81 and is indicating a premium of 66.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 356.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 279.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.41%, in the last five days EMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $3.72-6 price level, adding 6.18% to its value on the day. EMX Royalty Corporation’s shares saw a change of 4.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.9% in past 5-day. EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) showed a performance of 7.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 164.12 Million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for EMX Royalty Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Global Strategic Management Inc is the top institutional holder at EMX for having 2.05 Million shares of worth $6.85 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.67 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.4 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1431976 shares of worth $3.82 Million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.89 Million in the company or a holder of 1.3% of company’s stock.