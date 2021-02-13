In last trading session, CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw 101,324 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.23 trading at -$0.01 or -0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $478.67 Million. That closing price of CPLG’s stock is at a discount of -22.11% from its 52-week high price of $10.05 and is indicating a premium of 73.51% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 160.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 146.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.84 in the current quarter.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days CPLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $8.41-2 price level, adding 2.14% to its value on the day. CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.51% in past 5-day. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) showed a performance of 21.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 845.59 Million shares which calculate 5.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.1% for stock’s current value.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -69.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.19%

CPLG Dividends

CorePoint Lodging Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 10 and March 15, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 25.48%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.8 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 149 institutions for CorePoint Lodging Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPLG for having 17.59 Million shares of worth $95.85 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 30.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 4.82 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.16 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1799532 shares of worth $8.6 Million or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.51 Million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.