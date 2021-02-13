In last trading session, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw 306,919 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.41 trading at -$0.11 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $178.26 Million. That closing price of CFRX’s stock is at a discount of -88.77% from its 52-week high price of $12.1 and is indicating a premium of 30.58% from its 52-week low price of $4.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 207.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 201.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days CFRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $6.88-6 price level, adding 6.79% to its value on the day. ContraFect Corporation’s shares saw a change of 26.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.03% in past 5-day. ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) showed a performance of 21.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 154.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +243.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 87.21% for stock’s current value.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.7%

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84 institutions for ContraFect Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CFRX for having 5.3 Million shares of worth $27.97 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 19.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 1.6 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.45 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5297188 shares of worth $29.93 Million or 19.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 707.4 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.74 Million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.