In last trading session, TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw 349,319 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.28 trading at -$2.24 or -2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.1 Billion. That closing price of TFII’s stock is at a discount of -3.26% from its 52-week high price of $78.77 and is indicating a premium of 80.02% from its 52-week low price of $15.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 506.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 156.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TFI International Inc. (TFII), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days TFII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $81.46- price level, adding 6.36% to its value on the day. TFI International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.75% in past 5-day. TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) showed a performance of 41.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 281.67 Million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $81.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $94.33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.03% for stock’s current value.

TFI International Inc. (TFII) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TFII Dividends

TFI International Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.17%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.92 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.28%.

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 275 institutions for TFI International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TFII for having 5.27 Million shares of worth $271.64 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 3.59 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $150.07 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1650000 shares of worth $73.52 Million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $54.48 Million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.