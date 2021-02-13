In last trading session, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw 175,462 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.23 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.28 Million. That closing price of GASS’s stock is at a discount of -1.86% from its 52-week high price of $3.29 and is indicating a premium of 53.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 153.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For StealthGas Inc. (GASS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing 0%, in the last five days GASS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $3.29-1 price level, adding 1.82% to its value on the day. StealthGas Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.32% in past 5-day. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) showed a performance of 8.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90.77 Million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 39.32% for stock’s current value.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that StealthGas Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +35.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 354.55% while that of industry is 12.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 125% in the current quarter and calculating -12.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 117.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.1%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for StealthGas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GASS for having 6.5 Million shares of worth $19.3 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 17.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., which was holding about 3.52 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.44 Million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1008631 shares of worth $2.25 Million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 717.89 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.56 Million in the company or a holder of 1.9% of company’s stock.