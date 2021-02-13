In last trading session, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw 144,277 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.3 trading at $0.28 or 2.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08 Billion. That closing price of NESR’s stock is at a discount of -0.49% from its 52-week high price of $12.36 and is indicating a premium of 67.15% from its 52-week low price of $4.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 586.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 221.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.33%, in the last five days NESR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $12.36- price level, adding 0.48% to its value on the day. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares saw a change of 23.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.04% in past 5-day. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) showed a performance of 16.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.09 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.44% for stock’s current value.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $213.77 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $220.67 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $185.18 Million and $199.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.4% while estimating it to be 10.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98 institutions for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. SCF Partners, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NESR for having 7.99 Million shares of worth $79.36 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.59 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.63 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 894800 shares of worth $8.89 Million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 796.76 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.91 Million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.