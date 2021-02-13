In last trading session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) saw 777,197 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43 trading at $0.14 or 0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.9 Billion. That closing price of BJ’s stock is at a discount of -16.7% from its 52-week high price of $50.18 and is indicating a premium of 56.19% from its 52-week low price of $18.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.67 in the current quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.33%, in the last five days BJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $44.35- price level, adding 3.04% to its value on the day. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.65% in past 5-day. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) showed a performance of 12.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.83 Million shares which calculate 6.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $59. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.95% for stock’s current value.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +5.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 106.16% while that of industry is 0.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.5% in the current quarter and calculating -18.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.94 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.64 Billion in the next quarter that will end on April 01, 2021. Company posted $3.47 Billion and $3.8 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.5% while estimating it to be -4.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.83%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 457 institutions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BJ for having 15.95 Million shares of worth $594.55 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.14 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $546.14 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Putnam Equity Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4649500 shares of worth $173.33 Million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.32 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $176.88 Million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.