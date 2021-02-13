In last trading session, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw 255,272 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.65 trading at -$0.64 or -3.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $582.7 Million. That closing price of BZH’s stock is at a discount of -9.92% from its 52-week high price of $20.5 and is indicating a premium of 76.46% from its 52-week low price of $4.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 495.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 449.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.32%, in the last five days BZH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $20.09- price level, adding 7.17% to its value on the day. Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.22% in past 5-day. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) showed a performance of 22.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +28.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.85% for stock’s current value.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +63.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.4% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60% in the current quarter and calculating 9.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $559.7 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $552.3 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $489.41 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 168.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 179 institutions for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BZH for having 2.58 Million shares of worth $39.02 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 2.18 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.01 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1659813 shares of worth $25.15 Million or 5.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 792.01 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.45 Million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.