In last trading session, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw 494,461 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $136.15 trading at $6.58 or 5.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.05 Billion. That closing price of ATHM’s stock is at a discount of -8.46% from its 52-week high price of $147.67 and is indicating a premium of 56.27% from its 52-week low price of $59.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 558.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Autohome Inc. (ATHM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.92 in the current quarter.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.08%, in the last five days ATHM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 12 when the stock touched $138.26 price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. Autohome Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.55% in past 5-day. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) showed a performance of 28.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.03 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Autohome Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +53.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.15% while that of industry is 23.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.5% in the current quarter and calculating 17.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280.38 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $418.91 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $220.4 Million and $344.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.2% while estimating it to be 21.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.06%

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 01, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.67%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.87 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 400 institutions for Autohome Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ATHM for having 11.8 Million shares of worth $1.13 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 20.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, which was holding about 6.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $629.34 Million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4407435 shares of worth $423.11 Million or 7.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $112.58 Million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.