In last trading session, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw 91,562 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $157.99 trading at -$1.14 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.05 Billion. That closing price of ABG’s stock is at a discount of -9.07% from its 52-week high price of $172.32 and is indicating a premium of 75.09% from its 52-week low price of $39.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 187.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 217.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.78 in the current quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.72%, in the last five days ABG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $165.34 price level, adding 4.45% to its value on the day. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.85% in past 5-day. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) showed a performance of -5.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.04 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $169.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $145 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $180. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.22% for stock’s current value.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +45.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.64% while that of industry is 24.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 110% in the current quarter and calculating 52.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.07 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.61 Billion and $1.43 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.9% while estimating it to be 54.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.5%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 316 institutions for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ABG for having 3.06 Million shares of worth $446.38 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 2.12 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $206.42 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1238211 shares of worth $180.46 Million or 6.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 897.54 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $130.81 Million in the company or a holder of 4.65% of company’s stock.