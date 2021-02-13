In last trading session, Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw 125,004 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at $0.03 or 1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.63 Million. That closing price of XIN’s stock is at a discount of -34.41% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a premium of 31.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 146.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 145.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.84 in the current quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days XIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $2.57-3 price level, adding 3.89% to its value on the day. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 12.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.65% in past 5-day. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) showed a performance of 7.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.37 Million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 180.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.93 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.93. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +180.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 180.57% for stock’s current value.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

XIN Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 27 and November 27, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.73%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42 institutions for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at XIN for having 949.2 Thousand shares of worth $1.8 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, which was holding about 876.29 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.66 Million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 264887 shares of worth $482.09 Thousand or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 238.16 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $433.45 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.